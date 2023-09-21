wrestling / News
John Cena Shows Respect For Dolph Ziggler After WWE Release
September 21, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE released nine wrestlers from the company today, including former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. In a post on Twitter, John Cena showed respect to Ziggler.
He wrote: “One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. @HEELZiggler #Respect”
