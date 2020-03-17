wrestling / News
John Cena Responds to Bray Wyatt Bar Fight Challenge
– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a bar fight if WrestleMania was to get delayed. It looks like Cena heard Wyatt’s challenge and responded as such on his Instagram account. You can check out Cena’s Instagram post below.
John Cena shared an image that shows The Fiend and Cena cutouts over a Hooters background, with a sign that says “Hooters Fight Night.” Cena often posts humorous images like this on his Instagram account.
As of now, WrestleMania 36 is slated for April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, and there will be no live audience in attendance. It was forced to move from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic For now, Cena vs. Wyatt is still slated for the event.
