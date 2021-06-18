wrestling / News
John Cena Responds to Xavier Woods’ Bass Clip: ‘Are We Getting The Band Back Together?’
John Cena saw Xavier Woods’ clip where the New Day member was playing some bass, and that got him in the mood for more music. Woods posted a clip of himself playing bass over Cena’s 2005 track “Right Now” from his 2005 underrated album You Can’t See Me. (Yes, underrated. I said what I said.) Cena retweeted the clip and asked if they were “getting the band back together and tagged Marc Predka, aka “Trademarc” who he worked with on the album as well as trainer ROb MacIntyre and Big E.
Cena wrote:
“Are we…… “getting the band back together” ?? @HardNocksSouth on drums ?? I’ll pry @mctrademarc away from some limited art prints he’s working on… I know @WWEBigE got bars stashed away!!”
E. suggested that he may not have the bars Cena was insinuating, while Woods responded as well:
Me?!? Bars?!? pic.twitter.com/0XJ5TbicZH
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 18, 2021
OLK4Life
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 18, 2021
