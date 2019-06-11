wrestling / News
John Cena Says He’s Considered Retirement, Thinks The Issue Should Be Left Up To Individual Wrestler
June 11, 2019 | Posted by
John Cena recently spoke to TMZ and said that he’s considered retiring from the WWE, which he brought up when asked if he thinks that Goldberg and The Undertaker should retire. This goes along with comments he recently made when he said that WWE doesn’t need him anymore.
When asked about Goldberg and Undertaker, he said: “I think an individual’s career is up to the individual. I think that’s pretty much the way I can describe that. You know, I’ve been having the same conversation with myself. I’m only 42 but it’s something we’ve gotta address each day and that’s individually specific. When those people are ready to stop, they’ll stop.”
More Trending Stories
- Velveteen Dream Defends Vince McMahon, Says TV ‘Sucks’ When Performers Fail
- More Backstage Notes from WWE Super Showdown: Vince McMahon At Show, Issues with Heat, More
- Kurt Angle on Which NXT Superstars He Thinks Will Make an Impact in WWE, on Story of Him Beating WWE Locker Room in ‘Real Wrestling’ Challenges in Early 2000
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Organizational Problems in TNA With Dixie Carter, His Frustrations With TNA Wanting to ‘Beat WWE’
- Goldberg Reportedly Suffered Concussion at WWE Super ShowDown, Collapses After Match (Video)