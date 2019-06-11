wrestling / News

John Cena Says He’s Considered Retirement, Thinks The Issue Should Be Left Up To Individual Wrestler

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena recently spoke to TMZ and said that he’s considered retiring from the WWE, which he brought up when asked if he thinks that Goldberg and The Undertaker should retire. This goes along with comments he recently made when he said that WWE doesn’t need him anymore.

When asked about Goldberg and Undertaker, he said: “I think an individual’s career is up to the individual. I think that’s pretty much the way I can describe that. You know, I’ve been having the same conversation with myself. I’m only 42 but it’s something we’ve gotta address each day and that’s individually specific. When those people are ready to stop, they’ll stop.

