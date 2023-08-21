UPDATED: John Cena Returning To WWE For Episode of Smackdown Next Month, Cena Comments

UPDATE: John Cena has commented on his return to WWE next month. He also confirmed that he will wrestle at Superstar Spectacle on September 8 in India.

He wrote: “Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳! The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!!”

Original: Fox Sports reports that John Cena is set to return to WWE next month for an episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The episode airs on September 1 from Hershey, PA. This will be Cena’s first live WWE appearance since Money in the Bank.

WWE later confirmed the news on Twitter.

Cena is also expected to go with WWE to India for Superstar Spectacle on September 8. That event happens at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. It will not be televised in the US.