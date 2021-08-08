John Cena Says Returning to WWE Is a ‘Brand New World,’ Talks Plans For Future

John Cena is back in WWE, and he talked about how it’s a new challenge for him compared to the last time he was there in an interview. Cena was the guest on Chris Hardwick’s ID1OT Podcast and discussed how he’s navigating an environment that has drastically changed since he was last there.

“Returning to WWE, it’s a brand new world,” Cena said (per Fightful). “A new cast of characters, new direction with the company, new platforms, new environment. There is a challenge there,” Cena told Chris Hardwick on ID1OT. “To challenge myself as a 44-year-old to go back, there is an Intrinsic challenge there, a set of circumstances. That’s a good challenge in many ways. My body could tell me after this extended stay, ‘Dude, you’re done’ or it could tell me, ‘You’re so far from done it’s crazy.'”

He continued, “That’s another interesting conversation with myself. If physically, I’m slower, I’ve said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I’m offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don’t want to go out there and be like, ‘Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).’ I’m not into that because I know what it’s like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it’s a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it’s like, ‘You’re quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,’ then that’s a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, ‘Let’s really commit to this thing and really go all in,’ that’s an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat.”