John Cena Returning to WWE Raw This Month
June 6, 2022 | Posted by
John Cena is coming back to Raw later this month. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that the multi-time WWE Champion will be making his return on the June 27th episode of Raw, which takes place from Laredo, Texas, to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE.
Cena is currently filming the live-action/animation comedy Wile E. Coyote for Warner Bros. in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/l8yurlx2wX
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
