John Cena Reveals How ‘You Can’t See Me’ Was Born

John Cena was on The Graham Norton Show (transcript via Wrestling Inc) where he talked about The Prototype gimmick, the “You Can’t See Me’” catchphrase, and turning into John Cena…

On The Prototype: “It’s trial and error with a lot of errors,” Cena said of wrestling gimmicks. “My first try was The Prototype which was half-man, half-machine and 100 percent crap.”

On The Prototype Not Working & Becoming John Cena: “No! No it didn’t. People think like, ‘hey man, how did you make up the name John Cena?’ I was like, ‘no dude, I would have made up the name Dick Hammerbush or something cool.'”

On How ‘You Can’t See Me’ Was Born: “You can’t see me. I was dared to do it,” Cena admitted. “I was actually making the music to my own theme song and we played it for my brother… He was our litmus test to see what songs were good and what were bad. He did this (Cena puts his hand in front of his face and starts bobbing his head). I’m like, ‘dude what are you doing?'”