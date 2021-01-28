John Cena Reveals Cover Of His Next Book, Pre-Orders Now Available

In a post on Twitter, John Cena revealed the cover of his next book, Be A Work In Progress: And Other Things I’d Like To Tell My Younger Self. The book will be comprised of uplifting quotes he’s posted to social media over the years. The book will be released on April 6 through Ballatine Books. The hardcover will be 192 pages and can be pre-ordered here, as can the Kindle and audiobook versions.

Here’s a synopsis: A beautifully illustrated book of inspiration from the beloved entertainer and #1 New York Times bestselling author John Cena

“Be brave enough to embrace humility. The reward will be confidence.”

For years, John Cena has been using his popular Twitter feed to uplift his followers with his unique brand of positivity. Now, he collects his favorite words of wisdom on the benefits of being bold and open-minded, embracing discomfort, and making the most of every opportunity.

Heartfelt and hopeful, Be a Work in Progress is the pick-me-up readers will turn to again and again to reap the benefit of Cena’s values.

A daily affirmation to be the best version of ourselves. From my Twitter account to the world. BE A WORK IN PROGRESS: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self is available on 4.6.21.

Learn more & preorder a copy here: https://t.co/q1t2cejcGZ pic.twitter.com/PCSLzhnZd1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 28, 2021

In a note, both Cesaro and Bayley revealed to Cena that they bought copies of the book.