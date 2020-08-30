John Cena, Roman Reigns And More Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

As we reported last night, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. His death has affected a lot of people and even the wrestling world is mourning. In addition to Batista, Kevin Owens and The Rock, names like John Cena and Roman Reigns also gave their thoughts.

Cena wrote: “Life is a delicate, beautiful gift that we are given to hold, mold, experience and then return. Earn the gift. Find your purpose. Live your passion. Embrace love. Allow joy. Be grateful.”

Reigns added: “Hero on screen and even more so in real life. A very talented and inspiring young man went way to early. Love, prayers and support go out to the Boseman family.”

You can see more reactions below.

Life is a delicate, beautiful gift that we are given to hold, mold, experience and then return. Earn the gift. Find your purpose. Live your passion. Embrace love. Allow joy. Be grateful. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 29, 2020

Hero on screen and even more so in real life. A very talented and inspiring young man went way to early. Love, prayers and support go out to the Boseman family. https://t.co/NouzrcFlBz — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 29, 2020

So brave and courageous. An example to us all to fight for our dreams, even though Chadwick Boseman was fighting for his life. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/rcHfQ2fXQQ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) August 29, 2020

Also tomorrow’s stream we will be raising donations to American Cancer Society. #WakandaForever https://t.co/YXUjaxaZsE — The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman continued to perform at the highest level while battling cancer the past four years. I’m thinking he may have been a superhero offscreen, as well as on. His work will endure and inspire for decades to come. #RIPChadwickBoseman https://t.co/7nbFFRcsXN — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 29, 2020

Rest in power King Chadwick💔 https://t.co/MLCe2TKuus — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 29, 2020

Please check in on your Black friends….we are NOT ok. This broke many of us. — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) August 29, 2020

This hurts man. This hurts a fkn lot.

Rest in Power Chadwick! #BlackPanther ✊🏾 https://t.co/kgVUp7PGh7 — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) August 29, 2020

Shit like this make me think if my last breath finna come soon man…. like bro, you never know what’s goin on with folks dude oh my god — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) August 29, 2020

