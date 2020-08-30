wrestling / News

John Cena, Roman Reigns And More Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

August 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Black Panther 3 Chadwick Boseman

As we reported last night, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. His death has affected a lot of people and even the wrestling world is mourning. In addition to Batista, Kevin Owens and The Rock, names like John Cena and Roman Reigns also gave their thoughts.

Cena wrote: “Life is a delicate, beautiful gift that we are given to hold, mold, experience and then return. Earn the gift. Find your purpose. Live your passion. Embrace love. Allow joy. Be grateful.

Reigns added: “Hero on screen and even more so in real life. A very talented and inspiring young man went way to early. Love, prayers and support go out to the Boseman family.

You can see more reactions below.

