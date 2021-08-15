wrestling / News

WWE Supershow Results from Charlotte, NC: John Cena & Roman Reigns Battle In Six Man Tag Match

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
WWE held a live event Supershow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC tonight. As we reported earlier, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks both missed the show for “unforeseen circumstances.”

Results are below (h/t WrestlingInc):

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* New Day (Kofi & Xavier) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP

* Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest defeated Jinder Mahal & Sheamus

* AJ Styles & Omos defeated Randy Orton & Riddle

* Nikki A.S.H (c) defeated Rhea Ripley (RAW Women’s Championship Match)

* John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos

