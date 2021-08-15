wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results from Charlotte, NC: John Cena & Roman Reigns Battle In Six Man Tag Match
WWE held a live event Supershow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC tonight. As we reported earlier, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks both missed the show for “unforeseen circumstances.”
Results are below (h/t WrestlingInc):
* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* New Day (Kofi & Xavier) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP
* Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest defeated Jinder Mahal & Sheamus
* AJ Styles & Omos defeated Randy Orton & Riddle
* Nikki A.S.H (c) defeated Rhea Ripley (RAW Women’s Championship Match)
* John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos
#BálorClub Charlotte NC pic.twitter.com/EjT4JWJs1E
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 15, 2021
Seth and BigE are having fun #wwecharlotte pic.twitter.com/PtWvJjprsV
— TJC can't get a break (@TJisOK) August 14, 2021
We get an incredibly wholesome New Day reunion, everyone sings happy Birthday to @TrueKofi but @fightbobby @The305MVP interrupt! #wwecharlotte pic.twitter.com/lKjt2Yk1wT
— Just Michael (@vXmichaels) August 15, 2021
Randy Orton is busted open but RKBRO IS ALIVE #wwecharlotte pic.twitter.com/UkzSswiTzZ
— Just Michael (@vXmichaels) August 15, 2021
Yeah I’m not happy about it either @RheaRipley_WWE… 🙄 #WWECharlotte pic.twitter.com/L2bWpaityG
— B✊🏽L✊🏾M✊🏿 (@devillesdevil) August 15, 2021
RANDY ORTON IS IN THE HOUSE #wwecharlotte pic.twitter.com/TMHPjUx4Hw
— Just Michael (@vXmichaels) August 15, 2021
Acknowledge Your Tribal Chief #WWECharlotte pic.twitter.com/pm6o3vTvcb
— I couldn’t think of a name (@kingkoopa1313) August 15, 2021
BARON CORBIN IS HERE AND HE'S GOT THE MITB BRIEFCASE #wwecharlotte pic.twitter.com/kvsr1nJtZz
— Just Michael (@vXmichaels) August 14, 2021
LOOK AT MY BEST FRIEND!!! @JohnCena #wwecharlotte pic.twitter.com/xRBT36S6HT
— 𝖂𝖞𝖆𝖙𝖙 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 ❤️🔥 (@TheWyattFann) August 15, 2021
THANK YOU @WWE!
See you again on New Years Eve!#WWECharlotte | #SpectrumCenterCLT pic.twitter.com/Z1EO647fvB
— Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) August 15, 2021
