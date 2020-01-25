John Cena Posts Royal Rumble Photo on His Instagram

– WWE Superstar John Cena posted a photo of the Royal Rumble on his Instagram account earlier today. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. You can check out Cena’s Instagram post below.

It’s unknown if Cena will make an appearance at the Rumble on Sunday. However, based on an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month, he sounded open to an appearance at this year’s WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida. John Cena stated the following on WrestleMania: