John Cena Posts Royal Rumble Photo on His Instagram
– WWE Superstar John Cena posted a photo of the Royal Rumble on his Instagram account earlier today. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. You can check out Cena’s Instagram post below.
It’s unknown if Cena will make an appearance at the Rumble on Sunday. However, based on an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month, he sounded open to an appearance at this year’s WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida. John Cena stated the following on WrestleMania:
“I know that we have a small, large event called WrestleMania around the corner, just so happens to be in Tampa, that’s kind of where I live, so I’ll be in the neighborhood, so if Suicide Squad should be done, but it’s not like I call someone up and be like, ‘I want to be in WrestleMania.’ Those spots are very coveted. There are performers that work all year, 250 shows a year, to earn those spots. I would love to earn one of those, and the way you do that is by Vince McMahon, the head of creative, calling you up and going, ‘Hey pal, I’d like you to do this.’ And then I say, ‘Yes sir,’ and then I put my own spin on it.”
