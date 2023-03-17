John Cena Rumored To Wrestle At This Year’s Summerslam

John Cena will return to PPV at Wrestlemania, when he challenges Austin Theory for the United States title. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are also rumors that Cena could be wrestling at this year’s Summerslam in Detroit. The rumor is that Cena will face Logan Paul at the event.

Paul previously challenged Cena to a match at this year’s Wrestlemania, but Cena was paired up with Theory instead, while Paul will face Seth Rollins. Whether or not Paul vs. Cena happens at Summerslam will depend on Cena’s schedule.