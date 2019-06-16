John Cena Addresses Rumors About His Personal Life and Keeping Things Private Now

– People.com recently spoke with John Cena, who discussed rumors about his personal life and his new Nickelodeon hosting gig on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Below are some highlights.

John Cena on rumors about his personal life: “I know who I am, and I think that’s very important. It’s fine for people to have questions, but it’s fine for me to give or protect certain information.”

Cena on why he’s now keeping his personal life private: “I think it’s imperative to try things. If you try it and you don’t like it, you don’t need to try it again. I don’t ever judge anybody or criticize anybody for what they share or what they don’t share because I’m not them.”

Cena on being focused on his career: “I’m focused on what I have going on now. I try not to look into the crystal ball and predict what may happen.”

On hosting Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? on Nickelodeon: “The show really showcases the kids. It’s not just about their intelligence, but also their skills and personality. They are so confident in who they are and showing that off is an important aspect of the show. This is such a fun show to be a part of. Let’s just be honest, I’m not smarter than a 5th grader!”