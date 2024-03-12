– During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, WWE Superstar and actor John Cena discussed the home stretch of his wrestling career in WWE. Cena noted that 50 is his “absolute line in the sand” for retiring age. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“You know what, 50 is my absolute line in the sand. I would like to try and do it before that, but at 50, I’m just gonna tweet out, ‘Peace out, see ya.’ That’s it, I’m good. I was very much driven where WWE was my passion 24/7 — and I’m very grateful — but I’ve grown and there’s a lot of other avenues I’m curious about in life, being a great husband and partner is one of those. I just want to try do what I can in those [years].”

John Cena is currently 46 years old. He’ll be turning 47 next month. He last wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel in November 2023, losing to Solo Sikoa.