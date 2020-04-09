wrestling / News

John Cena Says ‘All Things End’ And To ‘Leave Them Guessing’

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Bray Wyatt WrestleMania 36

John Cena has been tweeting after his loss to Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania, which saw him vanish (literally) from WWE. The tweets mention all things coming an end and how one should ‘leave them guessing’ when they do. It sounds like advice tweets that Cena has posted before, but has nonetheless led to speculation about his WWE future. It’s unknown when WWE plans to use Cena again.

He wrote: “When given opportunity without direction, take initiative. Be bold. Win or lose, do all you can with the opportunity. Have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish. Use the tools you have access to. Do your absolute best. Evaluate. Repeat. All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing. Uncertainty brings about many challenges. One of the toughest, most important challenges we face each day is to be our best selves. It’s a challenge certainly worth the effort.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading