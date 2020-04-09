John Cena Says ‘All Things End’ And To ‘Leave Them Guessing’

John Cena has been tweeting after his loss to Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania, which saw him vanish (literally) from WWE. The tweets mention all things coming an end and how one should ‘leave them guessing’ when they do. It sounds like advice tweets that Cena has posted before, but has nonetheless led to speculation about his WWE future. It’s unknown when WWE plans to use Cena again.

He wrote: “When given opportunity without direction, take initiative. Be bold. Win or lose, do all you can with the opportunity. Have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish. Use the tools you have access to. Do your absolute best. Evaluate. Repeat. All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing. Uncertainty brings about many challenges. One of the toughest, most important challenges we face each day is to be our best selves. It’s a challenge certainly worth the effort.”

When given opportunity without direction, take initiative. Be bold. Win or lose, do all you can with the opportunity. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 6, 2020

Have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish. Use the tools you have access to. Do your absolute best. Evaluate. Repeat. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 7, 2020

All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 8, 2020