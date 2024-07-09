John Cena Says Being A Heel Goes Heavily Against What He Values

John Cena announced he will be retiring in 2025 during his surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank this past Saturday. He plans to work several dates throughout the year before retiring.

While speaking at the post-event presser, he was asked whether fans might see a different side of him during his final year.

He said (per Fightful), “I think by now, after 22 years, I know you’ll see me, but you won’t see me. You will get my authentic self, and moments of frustration and moments of disappointment. Heck, I can’t remember the last time I won a match. I’m on a little bit of a slump. I guess I don’t think in terms. What I do know is I really try to work hard every day to be as good a human being as I can, so I don’t know how much impact that would have. Because that goes heavily against what I value. I think you would see through it. Our fans, they have a great bullshit radar, and what a happy, joyous, and caring moment I was able to be a part of tonight. I don’t know what details we’re gonna get into as far as matches and opponents. I do know that it’s a joyous time for me and a fun time for me, and my goal is to bring generations together to make memories that will last a lifetime. If my involvement with a stacked roster, if we can all build moments that pour the foundation for the next two decades, man, that’s pretty special.”