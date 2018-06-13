WWE News: John Cena Says Embracing Your Emotions Makes You Strong, Goldust Remembers A Phone Call From Vince McMahon, NXT TV Taping Updates

– Here is John Cena, sharing some words of advice on love and life on the Twitter machine…

If you love someone, tell them. Say the words. Doesn’t make you ‘weak’ ‘soft’ or ‘inferior’. It makes you stronger for your courage to put your emotions out there, regardless of any judgement from others. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 12, 2018

– NXT will tape TV next Thursday, January 21st, and Wednesday, July 18th at Full Sail University.

– Here is a clip from this week’s WWE Photo Shoot with Goldust talking about how he went from “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes to Goldust. He recalls the phone call he received from Vince McMahon and how Vince kept using the word “androgynous.” Here are highlights, courtesy of wrestlinginc.com

“At this point in my career I wanted to kind of do something on my own, step out of my father’s shadow and try to accomplish something as Dustin, away from the Rhodes name just a little bit, I guess. I just said, ‘OK, let’s do this.’ And I hung up the phone, and immediately I ran to the dictionary and looked up androgynous. And my jaw dropped, ‘What did I just get myself into?'”