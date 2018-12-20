John Cena Says Fans’ Desire For a Heel Turn is Weird to Him

– John Cena discussed the idea of his turning heel, his haircut and more during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On the negative reactions to his haircut: “So about that. For all the machismo and bravado that oozes out of the WWE and its audience, they’re so shaken by a damn haircut. Guys, I’ve been rocking an $8 fade for 20 years, and I finally decided to grow it out. I’m sorry to make you uncomfortable, I am…I’m in a damn three-piece suit, man. It’s the whole Clark Kent thing.”

On a possible heel turn: “It’s weird with me because I am supposed to be the hero, but I’m actually the heel, and everyone’s just like, ‘Man, why don’t you just turn bad so you can be cool again!’ Wait, wouldn’t that make me good? I don’t even know. And it’s fun to like go into the WWE warpzone with those folks. They think I’m supposed to be a bad guy to be a good guy, but aren’t I already being a bad guy?”