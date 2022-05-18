John Cena Says He Hopes to Be Back in WWE Soon, Talks Transition to Hollywood

John Cena is hoping that he will be back in WWE soon, as he noted in a new interview. Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple spoke with Cena recently for a quick interview and you can check out a couple highlights below, per Fightful:

On when he’ll be back in WWE: “Oh, soon. I know in WWE, I turn 20 pretty soon so that’s a pretty big thing. From a pretty storied class of folks Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year, so I’m aware that that’s coming around the corner, and who knows, but it’s one of those hard truths to bear. There’s a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don’t want to say no to any opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don’t know when I’ll be back. But hopefully, it’s soon. I’ve been gone for too long.”

on how to transition from wrestling to Hollywood: “Just be okay with failing. This ‘transition’ has taken 15 years now. So from The Marine until now and there’s a lot of failure in there you guys have watched. Don’t be afraid to fail, and it’s okay to have a great support system around you, and certainly the WWE audience, I’ve said on multiple occasions and I’ll keep saying it, they made me into the man I am today.”