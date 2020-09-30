John Cena Says He Never Gets Sick of Hearing His WWE Theme Music, Discusses His Message of ‘Never Give Up’

– WWE Superstar John Cena appeared on GMA today to promote his new children’s book, Elbow Grease: Fast Friends. You can check out a video and some highlights of Cena’s appearance below.

Cena on still hearing his WWE entrance music 15 years later: “It’s been about 20 years, and I’ve heard that music every night multiple times, five nights a week, and I never, ever, ever get sick of it. I think it’s fantastic that people have embraced it, whether it’s to make a meme, or just for a WWE event, or just the excitement it brings people. Never get sick of it.”

Cena on his role as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad: “Yeah, I’ll state the obvious. James Gunn, and I think that’s the root of all the excitement is about. The cast has so many big names, and they can look for so many spectacular performances, but I think that world is so exciting because of James Gunn. He’s got a proven track record for creating wonderful narrative and telling exciting stories and taking bold chances. So, when you hear The Suicide Squad with James Gunn attached, everybody gets really excited.”

John Cena on his message of “Never Give Up”: “I think it’s the give back of energy that we as WWE performers — and you get the same thing when you socially interact with people who watch the program. Their attitude and their energy can support and help you, especially through some down times. I’ve always said that WWE’s my family. I’ve heavily leaned on the WWE Universe, and they’ve leaned back on me. And we share that energy and that Never Give Up philosophy. A lot of that is rooted in their energy.”

