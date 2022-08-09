John Cena Says He Won’t Be Appearing at WWE Clash at the Castle

– WWE Superstar John Cena appeared at the Wales Comic-Con. During his Q&A session, Cena was asked if he’d be appearing at WWE Clash at the Castle in Wales in September. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

ohn Cena is coming back to the ring at some point, but it won’t be at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Cena on if he’ll be appearing at Clash at the Castle: “I’ve been coming to Cardiff to fight for 15-plus years, and every time, it’s exciting and amazing. I’m not going to be at Clash.”

John Cena on his next matchup and retiring from wrestling: “My answer is always the same. My next one. I haven’t yet hit the point where I’m fully retired, so I can always say my next one. Someday, I’ll have to reflect back and pick a favorite, but I know I’m not done with the ring, so my next one is my favorite one.”