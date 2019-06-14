John Cena Says He’d Be Open To Coaching At The Performance Center When He’s Done Wrestling

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, John Cena said that he would be open to coaching at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando once he’s done wrestling, as he never plans on leaving the WWE. Here are highlights:

On always thinking about the next step in WWE: “Whatever the next step is, that’s essentially what I’m contemplating: How do I fit in? Where do I fit in? And it makes it extra peculiar now that all these outside opportunities are coming in, but it couldn’t have happened at a better time. There are tremendous opportunities that are being presented that I certainly want to take advantage of, but I could spend all my time talking about WWE. I truly love the company, I love the brand. I just constantly take assessment of myself. I remember, if you jump in the way back machine to 2009, then again in 2012 and again in 2015, people are constantly asking, ‘Well, when are you done?’ That’s a conversation I’ll have with myself when I am a step slower and I feel I can’t keep up.”

On when he might be done wrestling and what he might do after: “I have a good perspective of the product. The product is very performance-based. I’ve never been the most orthodox performer. I’ve been able to take an honest assessment of myself, and there is nothing wrong with admitting, ‘Hey, I’m not sure I can perform at the level I used to.’ I want to be confident in every performance. I’m not sure what my role is, but I know WWE is my family and, as long as they’ll have me, I’ll never leave. Heck, I’ll go coach in Orlando [at the WWE Performance Center]. It would be so shameful for that experience and performance wisdom to go to no one. Whether I had the opportunity to do Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? or Fast and the Furious, or if I had none of that going on and I just had idle time, I would be having the same conversation with myself. I need to define what my new role is. That’s the conversation I’m having with myself at 42 after performing for 16 years straight.”