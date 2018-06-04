John Cena Says He’d Love To Be a Dad

John Cena recently spoke with TMZ, and has seemingly had a change of heart, stating that he’d now love to be a dad. Cena not wanting children has been an issue in his relationship with Nikki Bella. Here is what he had to say…

On Now Wanting Kids: “I would love to be a dad, and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don’t want children.”

On The Change of Heart: “Because I dedicated my life to my work and now I’m realizing that there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent.”