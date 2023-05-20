John Cena Says He’ll Join Celebration If Charlotte Flair Surpasses Her Father’s World Title Record

In an interview with 92 NY (via Fightful), John Cena said he will be on hand to celebrate if Charlotte Flair manages to surpass the world title record of her father. WWE recognizes Ric Flair as a sixteen-time world champion, a record that Cena tied in 2017. However, Flair’s number of title reigns has always been in dispute and may be as high as the mid-20s. Charlotte Flair, meanwhile, is a 14-time champion, with six RAW women’s title reigns and seven for the Smackdown women’s title.

Cena said: “I do like the legacy that Charlotte is creating for herself. I know Ric Flair had something about if she were to win a seventeenth championship, we should be there both to shake her hand. I got to see Ric recently and tell him that, if that happens, we will both be there because I think that’s tremendous. I’m not short-changing anybody else, but just because I know and love Ric, and I admire what Charlotte has done.“