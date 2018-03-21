John Cena Says He’s Changed His Mind About Having Kids

During a 2014 episode of Total Divas, John Cena told Nikki Bella that he didn’t want to get married or have kids. At the time, he asked her how she would feel about that if htey were to “hypothetically” get married.” Bella said she didn’t know what she wanted but didn’t want to rush to make a decision. Now, in addition to the two being engaged, Cena said he’s changed his mind on kids in an interview with Good Morning Britain (via Wrestling Inc). He claimed his role in Blockers convinced him to consider it.

He said: “Especially in something like [Blockers], because the story is about these parents doing what they think is right to try to protect their children,” said Cena. “But the story is also about being confident as a parent, being confident in your children that you have done well, and they also are doing well. And the bond between parent and child can be a wonderful thing, even through some pretty tough situations. So, it absolutely has made me consider being a parent more.”

He said he thinks as a parent he would think he’s doing things right, “and then, all of a sudden one day, I’m doing it all wrong and I don’t have any idea.”