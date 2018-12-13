John Cena Says He’s Looking Forward to Post-Christmas Live Events

– John Cena spoke with the Toronto Sun for a new interview promoting his return to WWE at live events starting on December 26th.

On his return at the post-Christmas live events: “None of these shows are televised. I’m literally just doing it because I want to get back to a place I feel most comfortable and to working with people I can call my family. And I want to have some fun.”

On how he expects people to react to his return: “I know that my return is going to come with some mixed opinions — especially because I’ve been away and I’ve got a stupid haircut now — but that’s what’s great about the WWE audience. They are fanatical. They are obsessive. They are loud as hell and it’s going to be a fun experience. I’m glad I can come back.”