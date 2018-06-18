John Cena Says He’s Willing To Reverse Vasectomy For Nikki Bella

People reports that in the latest episode of Total Bellas, John Cena told Nikki Bella that he is willing to get his vasectomy reversed in order to have kids with her.

He said: “I physically can’t have kids. So I’m also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad.”

Nikki asked: “You’re sure, though? Are you gonna change your mind?”

Cena replied: “I’m not gonna change my mind, I would never, ever say something like this.”

Cena cried about Cena being “the most amazing dad in the world” and Cena said asked her to “just tell me you love me and that you’ll marry me.”

The two ended their discussion with a kiss.

Here’s a synopsis for the next episode: Once Again the Future Mrs. Cena: With Nikki and John Cena reunited, the wedding is back on; Nikki gets pushed to her limits as her family starts intervening on who should walk her down the aisle; Brie and Bryan’s attempts to have a romantic date turn into total disasters.