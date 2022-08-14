John Cena Says His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Would be a Statue of Just Vince McMahon

– During a recent Q&A session at the Wales Comic-Con this month, WWE Superstar John Cena was asked who he would put on his own personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. According to Cena, he would make it a one-person statue of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

John Cena stated in response (via WrestlingInc.com), “That’s a great question. I would change the monument. I would make it a one-person statue and the face would be Vince McMahon.

McMahon retired as WWE Chairman & CEO last month in the midst of an investigation by the WWE Board of Directors over “hush money” payment to a former WWE employee he was alleged to be having an affair with. It was also reported that McMahon has made additional hush money payments totaling in the millions to multiple women over the course of 12 years.

You can view a video of John Cena’s Q&A panel from the convention below: