John Cena Says LA Knight Walks the Talk of ‘Never Give Up’

– After his appearance on WWE SmackDown last night, John Cena spoke to Cathy Kelley on his appearance, his thoughts LA Knight, Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory, and more. Below are some highlights:

Cena on The Miz vs. LA Knight: “So, that’s a tough one to call. As I said, I have a lot of mutual respect for The Miz. I think he’s one of the most underrated WWE Superstars in history, but I also have a tremendous amount of respect for LA Knight because his trajectory is that of persistence. You want to talk about somebody never giving up, I have it on a shirt and I try to live it every day, he walks that talk and he does it with his own style, and he’s not afraid to be who he is here, and speaking as somebody who started as the Dr. of Thuganomics, I have a lot of respect for that. That’s the one I’m watching with a close eye because I think, often in competition, one superstar has something to prove, and the other has something to hold onto. I think this matchup is special because both Superstars have something to prove.”

On Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory: “It’s always tough to be the champion because the champion has advantages, but I think I’ve been pretty candid in my view of Austin Theory, but I’ve also been pretty open in my respect for Rey Mysterio. Here’s someone who is still going at an elite level, and I say I’m 46, and I’m beat up. Rey, I don’t know how you do it. I have all the respect in the world for you. I think both Superstars have something to prove, so it should be interesting.”

John Cena is set to host tonight’s WWE Payback event in Pittsburgh, featuring LA Knight vs. The Miz and Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. The event will be broadcast live tonight on Peacock.

