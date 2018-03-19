John Cena Says It’s Not WrestleMania Without The Undertaker, Hopes He Accepts Challenge

– John Cena spoke with ESPN about his challenge to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, saying it wouldn’t be WrestleMania without the Dead Man. You can see highlights from the interview below:

On the Undertaker’s importance to WrestleMania: “At my core, I’m a fan. I’m a member of the WWE universe and I’ve thought about this a lot. I was emotionally moved when the streak was broken. Last year was an emotional performance. Then you get closer and closer to WrestleMania, and you realize it’s not a WrestleMania without The Undertaker. You hold the ticket in your hand and you realize a portion of that ticket goes to hearing his music, seeing The Undertaker. That is WrestleMania. I know there will come a day where that changes — I just don’t think it’s now. Whether it happens or not, it is officially out of my hands, and I think it’s out of everyone else’s hands except one person.”

On Undertaker possibly facing him at the PPV: “If it does happen, I don’t think anyone who buys a ticket to WrestleMania will walk away throwing the stub up in the air going, ‘I wish he wouldn’t have showed up.’ I hope he does. I hope he understands the impact that he has on the current WWE Universe. He is WrestleMania.”