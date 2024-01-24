– During an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast earlier this week, WWE Superstar John Cena spoke about feeling close to the end of his WWE career, and he said he doesn’t plan on taking an executive role with the company, similar to Triple H and now The Rock. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

John Cena on how he feels close to the end of his in-ring career: “Yes, I hope so. I’m not officially done. I know that I’m close. I’m close. I can feel it. Especially seeing you [Logan Paul] out there, doing incredible stuff. Our talent now, the product has become so crisp and so fast and so skilled. It is a different world. I love and I still feel fluent. I would like to say goodbye when I still feel fluent. It’s coming and to the point where…you know the moment in the sunset where it starts to go down, ‘Man, it’s going down real fast.’ That’s kind of where I’m at. I’m not done, but I need to decide when I am.”

On if he’d take an executive role in WWE: “No. What I would love to give to the business is my time. I live very close to the Performance Center and I would like to go in as a guest and that way I’m not obligated and they’re not obligated in any way. It’s stuff I do on my free time anyway. I love going in and picking people’s brains and have conversations. ‘So, who are you?’ ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ ‘Only everything. Let’s talk.’ I enjoy that. Doing half a day there and then going back to normal life. I’m fortunate enough to have some other stuff going on and I’ll be focusing on that too, but I always want to be involved in the business. I get so passionate about it and it’s something that I love and I think I have a few pieces of wisdom that need to be passed on, I don’t think it should die with me. I’ll try to do that the best I can.”

Cena stars in the new film, Argylle, which opens in theaters on February 2. He last wrestled for WWE in November at Crown Jewel, losing to Solo Sikoa in a singles match.