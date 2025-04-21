John Cena Says There’s No Amount Of Money That Will Bring Him Back After December

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena reiterated his firm stance on retirement, stating unequivocally that he will not wrestle again after December 2025. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (per Fightful), Cena, who won the title at WrestleMania 41, emphasized the promise he made regarding his in-ring career.

“When I won my first title, I made a promise, ‘When I’m a step slower, I’m gone.’ If you watch my stuff from 2015 and watch my stuff today; I’m a step slower. So you know what, I’m gone. I made that promise to these people behind me. Whether they like it or not, I know wrestling retirements aren’t real because there is always a payout involved. I’ve been in the business almost 25 years and the business has been good to me. I’ve been smart with my money and I will have a life without want and I know how appreciated I am. I never once take that for granted. There is no amount of money and not a check, this is a shot across the bow to any casino owner, any territory owner, any promotion owner, you can’t write me a check to bring me back. In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them. Whether I like them or I don’t, at least I go out keeping my word. December, I’m gone.”