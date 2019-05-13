John Cena Says That WWE Doesn’t Need Him Anymore

— John Cena recently spoke with TheWrap.com, during which he talked about his future with WWE and the likelihood of a return to the ring. While he seems optimistic about working in the future, he’s made it clear that he’d prefer not to wrestle again rather than ‘milk the system dry’.

When asked if he will wrestle again: “That literally depends on the immediate future. There’s a few [non-wrestling] opportunities that have been set in front of me. If they work out — and I hope they work out — they’ll be wonderful challenges in life and for me to grow as a person, so I’ll more than likely take them. It doesn’t mean that my heart doesn’t lie with WWE.”

On the talent of today: “I watch WWE on a regular basis and the talent is getting faster and more precise. [Before] I think I would have left the WWE high and dry, so to speak, [but] now they have so much talent and so many definable Superstars. There was a time when I could genuinely say, from a financial standpoint, they needed me — that time is up.”

On his age: “I’m older now, I just turned 42. …I don’t want to go out there and think I can perform like I’m 30, because I can’t. It’s something I’ve seen a few instances of and I’m going to try everything in my power not to do that.”

“I am not sick of it, I am just trying to have that realistic conversation that not many people in sports or entertainment — or sports-entertainment — have, they want to hold on to that flame as long as they can. I would much rather leave a lasting impression for what I did then try to milk the system for selfish gain.”