John Cena on Seeing a Wrestling Ring for the First Time at a Gym

– During a recent interview with Kevin Hart on Hart to Heart, WWE Superstar John Cena discussed checking out a wrestling ring at a training school for the first time and how that motivated him more to pursue wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Literally the weekend I’m about to go down [to enlist], a buddy of mine says, ‘Yo, you know, we train to be wrestlers over in Orange County. You ever thought about going down [there]?’ ‘Motherf***er, there’s a WHAT? There’s a school? We can do this? Yes, of course!’ Literally, I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll go with you this weekend, I’ll see what it’s about.’ We went to a place called L.A. Boxing in Orange County. It was a one-story, glass house, sweatshop gym. I remember pulling up and seeing the ring through the window, and [being] like, ‘Yo, I’ll do whatever it takes to get in there as long as I can.'”

John Cena last appeared for WWE earlier this month at WWE Money in the Bank in London, appearing in a segment with Grayson Waller.