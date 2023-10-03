wrestling / News
John Cena Set for Exclusive Interview With Kayla Braxton on WWE’s The Bump This Week
– WWE has announced that John Cena will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump for an exclusive interview with Kayla Braxton. The new episode will stream on WWE’s social channels tomorrow (Oct. 4) starting at 1:00 pm EST.
WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET:@KaylaBraxtonWWE has an exclusive interview with "The Greatest of All Time" @JohnCena! 👋🐐
Don't miss it on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/Xra8d2u2AZ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 2, 2023
