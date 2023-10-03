wrestling / News

John Cena Set for Exclusive Interview With Kayla Braxton on WWE’s The Bump This Week

October 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that John Cena will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump for an exclusive interview with Kayla Braxton. The new episode will stream on WWE’s social channels tomorrow (Oct. 4) starting at 1:00 pm EST.

