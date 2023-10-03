– WWE has announced that John Cena will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump for an exclusive interview with Kayla Braxton. The new episode will stream on WWE’s social channels tomorrow (Oct. 4) starting at 1:00 pm EST.

