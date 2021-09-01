wrestling / News

John Cena Set for Florida SuperCon This Month

September 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena Money in the Bank

– WWE Superstar and The Suicide Squad star John Cena has another big convention appearance lined up for this month. He will be appearing at the Florida Supercon. The convention is scheduled for Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12 in Miami Beach, Florida at the Miami Beach Convention Sunday. Cena will be taking part in an autograph signing and photo ops on Sunday, Sept. 12.

