John Cena Set for Florida SuperCon This Month
September 1, 2021
– WWE Superstar and The Suicide Squad star John Cena has another big convention appearance lined up for this month. He will be appearing at the Florida Supercon. The convention is scheduled for Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12 in Miami Beach, Florida at the Miami Beach Convention Sunday. Cena will be taking part in an autograph signing and photo ops on Sunday, Sept. 12.
From wrestling legend to movie star, to #Supercon guest… we’re beyond excited to welcome John Cena to Florida Supercon 2021 🎉
🗓 Appearing Sept 12
📸 Photo Ops
🖌 Autographs
Get badges now 👉🏾 https://t.co/sweSWX0K4f
Photo Ops & Autographs 👉🏾 https://t.co/SPEAwPBXoV pic.twitter.com/k9wy06LRKQ
— Florida Supercon (@FloridaSupercon) August 31, 2021
