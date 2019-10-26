wrestling / News

John Cena Set to Appear on WWE Backstage Official Premiere

October 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena Raw Reunion

– John Cena will make his first WWE appearance since July next month on the official premiere of WWE Backstage. It was announced during tonight’s post-Smackdown preview show that Cena will appear on the November 5th debut on FOX Sports 1, which will be just before his new film Playing With Fire releases in theaters.

Cena last appeared on Raw Reunion, where he did a rap battle segment with the Usos. Before that, his last appearance was at WrestleMania 35. Rob Gronkowksi will also appear on the episode.

