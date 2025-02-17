John Cena Set To Join WWE’s Upcoming European Tour

WWE has announced that John Cena will be part of the company’s upcoming Road to Wrestlemania European tour. Cena will appear on three different dates of the tour: March 17 in Brussels, March 24 in Glasgow and March 31 in London.

JOHN CENA RETURNS TO EUROPE THIS MARCH ON THE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA®

February 17, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that John Cena will return to Europe this March as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour and appear live on Raw for the final time in Brussels, Glasgow and London. Tickets are available for purchase now.

The 16-time World Champion will make stops on the following dates:

Monday, March 17 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National (www.ticketmaster.be)

Monday, March 24 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro (www.ticketmaster.co.uk)

Monday, March 31 – London, England – O2 Arena (www.axs.com)

Fans attending the Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe will also see their favorite WWE Superstars just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi, and many more*.

Fans around the world will be able to watch John Cena’s final return to Raw in Europe live on Netflix, with the episodes airing in Belgium on ABXplore.