John Cena Shares Bray Wyatt’s Post About Wrestling Industry

John Cena saw the former Bray Wyatt’s post about the ups and downs of the wrestling industry and decided to share it with his fans. The WWE star and actor took to his Instagram account to share the post that Windham Rotunda made to Twitter over the weekend where he talked about how wrestling “isn’t a love story” and is a “fantasy most can’t understand,” but is also an industry with storylines that give fans and those involved in it hope.

As usual, Cena’s Instagram post was made without context, though he followed it up with a picture of himself and Rotunda during their Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. You can see both posts below.

Rotunda has been out of the wrestling industry since he was released from WWE in July of last year, while Cena was last seen in WWE in late June when he appeared on Raw to celebrate his 20th anniversary of his WWE debut and promised that he would wrestle again.