John Cena Shares Cryptic Tweet Ahead Of WWE Raw Reunion

– John Cena took to social media to share a rather interesting tweet ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw Reunion.

“Today is a monumental day personally. Facing and overcoming deep rooted fears, forging ahead with the wonderful journey of life, and being brave enough to share feelings with those I love. Thank you to everyone who has made this moment possible,” wrote Cena.

As previously reported, Cena is scheduled to appear at Raw Reunion after it was initially reported that he would not be appearing.

Cena is also rumored to begin filming The Suicide Squad in the coming days and has a habit of cryptic social media posts.