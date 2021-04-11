John Cena Shares Instagram Post of WrestleMania 37 Logo

– Earlier today, John Cena shared an Instagram post that only featured an image of the WrestleMania 37 logo. As of now, Cena is not announced or confirmed to be appearing at tonight’s event. Also, the Instagram post has no caption.

It was previously rumored by Fightful that sources within WWE said they would be “surprised” if Cena wasn’t involved in WrestleMania in some capacity this year. However, it’s important to note that Cena is currently filming his HBO Max Peacemaker series in Vancouver. So, that might make travel logistics to Tampa more difficult due to pandemic quarantine protocols.

Also, John Cena does tend to post goofy and trolling type images without any context or reason on his Instagram account a lot. You can view his Instagram post below.