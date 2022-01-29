John Cena Shares WWE Royal Rumble Peacemaker Meme on Instagram

– Since today is the WWE Royal Rumble, John Cena decided to share a meme on his Instagram account, joking about him appearing at the Rumble in his Peacemaker costume. You can check out his Instagram post below.

The post features a photoshopped version of the infamous sign from ECW One Night Stand 2006 that said, “If Cena win, we riot,” when Cena faced Rob Van Dam at the event. The poster now reads, “If Cena doesn’t enter the Rumble dressed as Peacemaker I, personally, will be mildly disappointed.”

Cena last wrestled for WWE on TV at SummerSlam 2021 last August. His new show, Peacemaker, is streaming now on HBO Max. You can check out his Instagram post below.