John Cena No Longer In Running for Lead Role In Shazam!

PWInsider reports that John Cena is out of the running for the lead role in the upcoming Shazam! feature film. Cena has been rumored for the role but met with director David F. Sandberg last month and was told his name has been removed from consideration.

The Rock remains likely to play Black Adam, one of the villains, though that character may not appear in the first Shazam! film but instead in one of the eventual sequels.

Cena has several upcoming film projects including Transformers: Bumblebee, The Pact, and Daddy’s Home 2, along with a buddy cop comedy with comedian Kumail Nanjiani. He also will voice a character in the animated film Ferdinand.

DC originally planned to release the Shazam! film in 2016 as part of the DC Cinematic Universe plan which would connect various DC characters but has been regularly delayed, with the film now scheduled for 2019.