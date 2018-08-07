wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Shows Off His New Look, Alexa Bliss Promises To Expose Ronda Rousey At Summerslam, Beth Phoenix Hypes Table For 3
– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, showing off his new physique, which he credits to a new workout program…
Never stay in your “comfort zone” too long. New program thanks to @EyeOfJackieChan team more 🥊 more 🧘♂️ little bit of 🥋and of course🏋️♀️! Down to 236lb from 254 and really weirding out the poor SOB on the treadmill behind me! #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/CwkCBn4h9D
— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 7, 2018
– Alexa Bliss isn’t impressed by Ronda Rousey’s actions or accolades heading into their Raw Women’s Championship Match at Summerslam and plans to expose her…
– Beth Phoenix was on Table for 3 with Natalya and Nia Jax last night and posted the following on Twitter…
Breaking molds. Catch @NatbyNature @NiaJaxWWE and me on #TableFor3 tonight after #RAWJacksonville pic.twitter.com/IOGO0YoqcI
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 7, 2018