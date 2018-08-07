Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Shows Off His New Look, Alexa Bliss Promises To Expose Ronda Rousey At Summerslam, Beth Phoenix Hypes Table For 3

August 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE John Cena's John Cena Raw 31918

– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, showing off his new physique, which he credits to a new workout program…

– Alexa Bliss isn’t impressed by Ronda Rousey’s actions or accolades heading into their Raw Women’s Championship Match at Summerslam and plans to expose her…

– Beth Phoenix was on Table for 3 with Natalya and Nia Jax last night and posted the following on Twitter…

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Beth Phoenix, John Cena, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading