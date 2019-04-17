wrestling / News
John Cena Shares His Admiration for Roman Reigns for Overcoming Leukemia, Reigns Says Support He Received Saved His Life
– WWE’s PR Twitter account released some preview images for the new issue of Sports Illustrated that will cover the recent return for Roman Reigns and his battle with Leukemia. You can check out those preview images of the article below. The article features new comments from WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and John Cena.
In the article, Reigns commented on how the support he received from fans around the world saved him, saying, “It was all the prayers and blessings from across the world, even from people who have no idea who Roman Reigns is. That’s what saved my life.”
The article also features comments from John Cena, who stated, “Anyone who fights a challenge such as that, and can win repeatedly, that’s a person I admire. Now Roman can share his story to the world. And he’s beginning to use his voice to try to help other people in his condition.”
Also, Roman Reigns added: “I want people to know it’s the struggle that brings us all together. … We’re all fighting some battle. Someone is out there connecting with you during your fight, even if you don’t realize it. If my story can somehow inspire someone to push another hour, or go through another treatment, then everything I went through was all worth it.”
On newsstands tomorrow @SInow speaks to @WWE Superstar @WWERomanReigns about his battle with Leukemia and his return to the ring #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/lEsdoTu6BC
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) April 16, 2019
