John Cena Signs ‘If Cena Wins, We Riot’ Sign From ECW One Night Stand 2006

Back in 2006, John Cena defended the WWE title against Rob Van Dam at ECW One Night Stand 2006. One memorable part of the match featured a sign from a fan at Hammerstein Ballroom, which read “If Cena wins, we riot.”

As it turns out, that fan kept their sign and Cena recently signed it. He wrote: “I lost, so we’re good.”

Cena did indeed lose that match, as RVD pinned him with the Five Star Frog Splash to become the new WWE champion. Cena would later win the belt back later that year from Edge.