WWE News: John Cena Sings Following Raw, Bayley Reacts to Elimination Chamber Announcement

– John Cena sang to the crowd following Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see video below of Cena singing “Fly Eagles Fly” in support of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles will face Cena’s favorite team, the New England Patriots, at the Super Bowl.

– WWE posted this Raw Fallout video of Bayley commenting on the announcement of the women’s Elimination Chamber. Bayley says she’s still riding high off the Royal Rumble even if it didn’t work out as planned. She added that she doesn’t know if she’ll be in the Elimination Chamber but that if she is, she plans on winning the Raw Women’s Title and then ending Asuka’s streak at WrestleMania.