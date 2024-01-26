John Cena Would Have Been Skeptical Of Logan Paul’s WWE Run 10 Years Ago

John Cena appreciates Logan Paul’s work to make it in WWE. Cena recently weighed in on Paul’s run in the company while talking to the US Champion on his Impaulsive podcast, noting that he would have been skeptical of Paul a decade ago.

“Me, ten years ago would have been very skeptical,” Cena began (per Fightful). “but the business has changed, and because the business has changed and we have better distribution and we’re in more places, the perception of what we can offer has changed. Now, people come to us seeing opportunity and not just what can I take from this place. Right away, with what you were willing to sacrifice in terms of your health and well-being with the moves that you do, I can tell that you give a s**t. That means a lot.”

He continued, “You’re not here to just do the thing once. You went from special guest to full-time superstar in five minutes. That’s very refreshing. I think it speaks volumes to you understanding what the WWE can offer and how the WWE has changed.”

Paul will defend his championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble this weekend.