John Cena on ‘Remaining Authentic’ to Build His Social Media Presence, Only Sending Out Positive Material

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed WWE Superstar John Cena, who talked about his social media presence. Cena currently has over 12 million followers on Twitter. Below are some highlights.

Cena on using social media like a journal: “It’s almost like my journal. That’s who I am as a human. I generate these from self-reflection and self-exploration. I never try to be too judgy or too pushy, I just try to put out thoughts to the world.”

Cena on how his social media posts resonate with fans: “I have a bunch of posts backlogged and one that I’ll post soon is, ‘If you think these posts are about you, you’re right. If they can resonate with you, then they’re about you.”

John Cena on how authenticity has helped him develop a strong social media presence: “It’s the same thing that garnered me a lot of success in the WWE, which was remaining authentic. When I changed into a hip hop persona, hip hop was part of my life, a part of my culture. So I just dove in in a way that was authentic to me. I was a Vanilla Ice exaggerated wannabe, essentially what I was in middle school, and I went back to that personality with all the bravado and swagger, and then eventually, over a decade and a half, became the character you see on Raw and SmackDown. Very much like in WWE when I openly switched and stopped rapping, choosing to be more aware of the young people in the crowd. That was the spawn of the character I became, which was, ‘Work hard, never give up, show respect.’ That’s who I am.”

Cena on how he always sends out positive messages on social media:“I know that social media is most times a difficult, argumentative, and negative place, Twitter especially, because of the ability to hide behind the text. So what can I do? Send out good stuff, be honest with everybody, and then follow people that relate to the good stuff. If I follow someone who is a ‘negative’ person on Twitter—their profile reads sarcastic, skeptic—and they like my tweets? They’re not who they say they are, or they have a chance to change. If the experiment fails, so be it, but it’s just me trying to use my presence to tip the balance.”